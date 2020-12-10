Global  
 

Hanukkah 2020: When it is and what to know (no, it's not the 'Jewish Christmas')

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
If Hanukkah isn't all that religious, what's all the fuss about? The annual celebration begins Dec. 10 and runs through Dec. 18.
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: COVID Changing How Families Celebrate Hanukkah This Year

COVID Changing How Families Celebrate Hanukkah This Year 02:03

 CBS4's Michael George shares some of the ways Jewish families are still celebrating Hanukkah amid the pandemic. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3oGFa8L

5 Things You May Not Know About Hanukkah [Video]

5 Things You May Not Know About Hanukkah

Hanukkah is one of the most popular Jewish holidays, but there are some things you probably don't know about the holiday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

COVID-19 vaccine, US Women's Open tees off, Hanukkah begins: 5 things to know Thursday

 Judgment day arrives for Pfizer vaccine candidate, the U.S. Women's Open tees off and more news to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Is it Hanukkah or Chanukah? Why the Jewish holiday has multiple spellings

 The holiday Hanukkah begins on Dec. 10. Or does it start with a C? End with an A or H? Is there one K or are there two? Let's explain.
USATODAY.com

Pittsburgh Jewish Community Celebrating Virtually [Video]

Pittsburgh Jewish Community Celebrating Virtually

Due to the pandemic, the Jewish community throughout Pittsburgh will celebrate the first night of Hanukkah in a myriad of unique ways.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:29Published
Hanukkah Comes Early For 92-Year-Old South Florida Holocaust Survivor [Video]

Hanukkah Comes Early For 92-Year-Old South Florida Holocaust Survivor

Lilly Michaelis was surprised with a gift bag filled with Hanukkah goodies from the Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2Iyh8xh

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:53Published
How COVID-19 Changed This Family's Hanukkah Plans [Video]

How COVID-19 Changed This Family's Hanukkah Plans

Thursday evening marks the beginning of Hannukah. But the pandemic is forcing many people to rethink their holiday plans. Michael George shows us how millions of Jewish families are finding ways to..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:41Published