Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Osterholm: 3,000 Daily COVID-19 Deaths May One Day Sound 'Great'

Newsmax Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The time may come when Americans look back at Wednesday's record-shattering reports of more than 3,000 people dead in one day of COVID-19 and wish the numbers were still at that level, Dr. Michael Osterholm, a member of Joe Biden's coronavirus advisory board, says he fears...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: England ODI series in S.Africa postponed over mental health fears

England ODI series in S.Africa postponed over mental health fears 02:38

 England-South Africa one day international series is postponed due to fears over the players' mental and physical health following a number of COVID-19 scares.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 cases cause cancellation of first England v South Africa ODI [Video]

Covid-19 cases cause cancellation of first England v South Africa ODI

England’s one-day tour against South Africa was plunged into fresh doubt afterSunday’s rescheduled series opener was abandoned following a coronavirus scareat the team hotel. The first ODI was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
England express concern over bio-secure environment breach [Video]

England express concern over bio-secure environment breach

England have questioned the strength of their bio-secure environment in Cape Town after a South African player tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of the first One-Day International..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:32Published
The US Reports Its Most Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day [Video]

The US Reports Its Most Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day

The US Reports Its Most Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day. On Dec. 2, over 2,800 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in America. That's the most the United States has ever reported in just one..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published