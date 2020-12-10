Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Neighbors from the North and South sides of Chicago work to address inequity

CBS News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Neighbors from the North and South sides of Chicago are teaming up to take on the city's deeply rooted issues. Together they're tackling segregation and the inequity that comes with it. Adriana Diaz reports for the "CBS This Morning" series A More Perfect Union.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chicago Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States

Juice Wrld (1998-2019): The Chicago rapper's life in photos

 Rapper Juice Wrld, whose given name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, died Dec. 8, 2019 after a "medical emergency'' at Chicago's Midway International Airport.
USATODAY.com

Dick Allen, 7-time All-Star and MVP, has died at age 78

 Allen spent nine of his 15 MLB seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and another three with the White Sox, and won the 1972 American League MVP honors with..
CBS News

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot expecting 23,000 initial doses of vaccine

 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says front-line health care workers will be the first in line to receive a vaccine when it's approved.
CBS News

Transcript: Lori Lightfoot on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot that aired Sunday, December 6, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News

Adriana Diaz (journalist)

New bodycam video raises questions over police conduct in Breonna Taylor case

 Video has emerged that raises new questions about the officers' actions in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Adriana Diaz reports.
CBS News

FDA confirms Pfizer vaccine's effectiveness as U.S. cases top 15 million

 U.S. coronavirus cases have surpassed 15 million as the country enters what many are calling a "dark" period. But help may soon be on the way as the FDA is set..
CBS News

U.S. prepares for coronavirus vaccine rollout as cases top 15 million

 President Trump said the Food and Drug Administration is "just days away" from approving Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for use in the U.S. — and that the..
CBS News

Teen scientist selected as Time Magazine's first-ever "Kid of the Year"

 Gitanjali Rao, 15, has been named Time Magazine's first-ever "Kid of the Year." The teen scientist has been taking on some of the world's biggest problems,..
CBS News

You Might Like