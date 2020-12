Can animal poop ward off 'murder' hornets? It helps these honey bees defend against their giant predator. Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

A new study found that a species of honey bee uses animal poop to ward off attacks from giant hornets, a sister species of the "murder hornets."

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate - Published 1 day ago Honey bees do belly dance to scare hornets away 01:19 Predator-prey evolution has equipped some honey bees with a potent defense mechanism against a hornet attack. A signal from colony guard bees lets hornets know that their attack plans have been exposed, and also sends an alarm across the bee colony communicating that urgent reinforcements are needed... You Might Like