The lawsuits highlight the growing bipartisan consensus to hold Big Tech accountable for its business practices and mark a rare moment of agreement between the...

Facebook braces for high-stakes antitrust lawsuits from federal government and states over Instagram, WhatsApp Facebook is bracing for lawsuits from the government and up to 40 states that it abused its dominance to take out rivals like Instagram and WhatsApp.

USATODAY.com 2 days ago