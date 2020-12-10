Students in Turkey struggle to access remote learning during the pandemic

A sheep, a goat and three lambs escaped from their farm in Turkey, ending up at a nearby town hall.

Turkish-EU relations: Why won't the bloc take a hard line on Turkey? Another EU summit has passed without tough sanctions being imposed on Ankara. When it comes to foreign policy, the national interests of individual EU member states triumph.

Trump had resisted the economic penalties against Turkey in favor of his personal relationship with President

Researchers find students falling behind in math because of COVID-19 pandemic



Researchers analyzed test results from 4.4 million students across the U.S. and found that while students have made learning gains during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are not gaining as much ground in.. Credit: KDVR Duration: 01:31 Published 2 weeks ago

More than 90% of parents are afraid that COVID-related disruptions will halt their child's learning



Ninety-four percent of American parents are concerned about "summer slide" or learning loss as the result of COVID-related disruptions to the previous school year, according to new research.Seventy-six.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 weeks ago