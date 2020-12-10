Global  
 

Students in Turkey struggle to access remote learning during the pandemic

CBS News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
With a lack of internet access and computers, students in Turkey have to go out of their way to learn during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pinar Sevinclidir looks at the obstacles in front of these children and what experts say could happen if they don't get back in the classroom.
News video: Study Finds Students Falling Behind More In Math Than In Reading During COVID Pandemic

Study Finds Students Falling Behind More In Math Than In Reading During COVID Pandemic 00:55

 Elementary and Middle student math scores are down about 5 to 10 points since the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to abruptly switch to remote learning in March, according to a testing nonprofit. Katie Johnston reports.

