Students in Turkey struggle to access remote learning during the pandemic
With a lack of internet access and computers, students in Turkey have to go out of their way to learn during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pinar Sevinclidir looks at the obstacles in front of these children and what experts say could happen if they don't get back in the classroom.
