Ellen DeGeneres Says She Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Wrap Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
She said in a statement posted to Instagram she is “feeling fine” but will be following the CDC-approved guidelines and will see her audience “after the holidays.”

“The Ellen Show” is airing its popular 12 Days of Giveaways this week but those episodes were previously taped. The final day of the holiday giveaway aired Thursday.

*Also Read:* Watch Ellen Accept People's Choice Award on Behalf of Her 'Amazing Staff' (Video)

“I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote in her statement. “Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

The coronavirus pandemic is a topic DeGeneres has been tackling on her show for months. The most recent Instagram post before her announcement of her positive test showed a frontline worker receiving a new car from “The Ellen Show.” The show has featured a virtual audience all season in place of its typical live audience.

Numerous on-air personalities from across the American television landscape have tested positive since the pandemic began. DeGeneres joins CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin, MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle and more.


A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow)



