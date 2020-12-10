Rush Limbaugh Suggests Conservative States Are ‘Trending Toward Secession’ Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said Wednesday that “there cannot be peaceful coexistence” between liberals and conservatives and right-leaning states are “trending toward secession.”



Asked about the chances that Republicans could win major national elections without the need for “taking back blue cities,” the host responded that his party had already done so in the past.



“I actually think that we’re trending toward secession,” he stated. “I see more and more people asking, ‘What in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York?'”



*Also Read:* Joe Scarborough to Rush Limbaugh: Go 'Bag Groceries' if You Want to Restart the Economy



He questioned why Republicans outside of the blue cities would “believe that there is enough of us there” to even have a shot at winning in those areas, but was hesitant to say he actually agreed with the idea that the states should secede. (Note: President-elect Biden flipped five red states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia — due to large turnouts in blue cities).



By his observation, the schools of thought around America’s two primary parties are just too different for voters or lawmakers to find common ground.



“There cannot be a peaceful coexistence of two completely different theories of life, theories of government, theories of how we manage our affairs,” he said. “We can’t be in this dire a conflict without something giving somewhere along the way so I know that there is a sizable and growing sentiment for people who believe that that is where we’re headed whether we want to go there or not.”



For the record, President-elect Biden flipped five red states to blue in November: Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia.



Watch above, via “The Rush Limbaugh Show.”



