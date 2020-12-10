‘Elf’ Cast to Reunite for Georgia Runoff Fundraiser Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel and several other cast members from the classic Christmas movie “Elf” are reuniting to support Georgia Democrats in the upcoming Senate runoffs.



The live table read will take place this Sunday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m. PT.



In addition to the film’s two main stars, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, John Lithgow, Danny Woodburn, Ed Helms, Busy Phillips, and Matt Walsh will take part. The film’s director, Jon Favreau, is not taking part, but “Pod Save America” host Jon Favreau is.



*Also Read:* Georgia's Senate Runoff Could Be a Billion-Dollar Windfall for Local TV



“If I were any more excited to be in the #ElfForGeorgia reunion I might explode into a burst of snowflakes,” Deschanel tweeted. “Join me, Will Ferrell, and many other amazing people from the original cast along with some special guests for our live reading! All donations go to support GA dems.”



Helms, who did not appear in “Elf” but is part of the table read, tweeted his excitement, saying, “When they asked me to be a part of #ElfForGeorgia I couldn’t believe it! It’s one of the best holiday movies ever and proceeds go to benefit Dems in my home state.”



Donations to support Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the Georgia runoff election are being accepted at ElfReunion.com.





*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Georgia's Senate Runoff Could Be a Billion-Dollar Windfall for Local TV



'The View' Rips Lindsey Graham Over Georgia Vote Count Pressure: 'That's a Crime' (Video)



Tucker Carlson Apologizes Over 'Dead' Georgia Voter Who Isn't Dead (Video) Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel and several other cast members from the classic Christmas movie “Elf” are reuniting to support Georgia Democrats in the upcoming Senate runoffs.The live table read will take place this Sunday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m. PT.In addition to the film’s two main stars, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, John Lithgow, Danny Woodburn, Ed Helms, Busy Phillips, and Matt Walsh will take part. The film’s director, Jon Favreau, is not taking part, but “Pod Save America” host Jon Favreau is.*Also Read:* Georgia's Senate Runoff Could Be a Billion-Dollar Windfall for Local TV“If I were any more excited to be in the #ElfForGeorgia reunion I might explode into a burst of snowflakes,” Deschanel tweeted. “Join me, Will Ferrell, and many other amazing people from the original cast along with some special guests for our live reading! All donations go to support GA dems.”Helms, who did not appear in “Elf” but is part of the table read, tweeted his excitement, saying, “When they asked me to be a part of #ElfForGeorgia I couldn’t believe it! It’s one of the best holiday movies ever and proceeds go to benefit Dems in my home state.”Donations to support Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the Georgia runoff election are being accepted at ElfReunion.com.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Georgia's Senate Runoff Could Be a Billion-Dollar Windfall for Local TV'The View' Rips Lindsey Graham Over Georgia Vote Count Pressure: 'That's a Crime' (Video)Tucker Carlson Apologizes Over 'Dead' Georgia Voter Who Isn't Dead (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 1 week ago ‘Elf’ Cast to Reunite for Special Event in Support of Georgia Democrats 01:11 ‘Elf’ Cast to Reunite for Special Event in Support of Georgia Democrats. The Georgia Democratic Party has organized a special ‘Elf’ reunion livestream. The live table read of the classic movie will take place on December 13, the eve of early voting for the state’s runoff election.... You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 'Elf' reunion with Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel: Why there was no 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town' ending The "Elf" reunion brought back cast members Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel for a Democratic fundraiser for the Georgia Senate run-off election.

USATODAY.com 4 days ago





