Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ellen DeGeneres Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis

Daily Caller Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
'Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Ellen DeGeneres Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Ellen DeGeneres Diagnosed With Coronavirus 00:17

 Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19 | THR News [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19 | THR News

Ellen DeGeneres has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. A Telepictures spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that production on her talk show will be paused until..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:29Published
DeGeneres Feeling "Fine" After COVID Diagnosis [Video]

DeGeneres Feeling "Fine" After COVID Diagnosis

This week Ellen DeGeneres announced she tested positive for COVID-19. HuffPo reports that she paused production of her daytime talk show as a result through early 2021. DeGeneres took to social media..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published
Ellen DeGeneres reveals she has tested positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres reveals she has tested positive for COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus, as she tells her fans she is "feeling fine", but is following "all proper CDC guidelines" and self-isolating at home.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres Has Coronavirus, Says She's 'Feeling Fine'

 Ellen DeGeneres has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The 62-year-old talk show host released a statement on her Twitter account explaining that she’s thankfully...
Just Jared

Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19

 Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus, but says, so far, she feels okay ... but she wants to give everyone she's been in close contact with a heads...
TMZ.com