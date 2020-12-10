Ellen DeGeneres Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis
Thursday, 10 December 2020
4 hours ago) 'Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now'
Ellen DeGeneres has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. A Telepictures spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that production on her talk show will be paused until..
This week Ellen DeGeneres announced she tested positive for COVID-19.
HuffPo reports that she paused production of her daytime talk show as a result through early 2021.
DeGeneres took to social media..
Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus, as she tells her fans she is "feeling fine", but is following "all proper CDC guidelines" and self-isolating at home.
