Julia Roberts to Star in Apple TV+ Limited Series ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ From Reese Witherspoon Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Julia Roberts will star and executive produce an Apple TV+ limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me,” which is from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.



The project is based on Laura Dave’s upcoming novel of the same name, which will be published by Simon & Schuster on May 4, 2021. It follows a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.



Hello Sunshine and 20th Television will serve as the studio on the project. “The Last Thing He Told Me” will be executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, along with Julia Roberts, Marisa Yeres Gill and Lisa Gillan through their Red Om Films banner as well as Laura Dave and Josh Singer.



*Also Read:* Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Acquires 'Making the Cut' Producer SKR Productions



Dave is adapting the project alongside co-creator Josh Singer.



“The Last Thing He Told Me” marks the latest collaboration between Apple and Hello Sunshine, and will join previously announced projects produced by Hello Sunshine for Apple TV+ including “Surface,” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw; “My Kind of Country,” the streaming service’s first competition series; “The Morning Show”; and “Truth Be Told,” starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson.



The project will be Roberts’ second TV gig in the last two years. She starred on the first season of Amazon’s “Homecoming,” and served as an executive producer for the two seasons of the drama.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton to Host 'Gutsy Women' Docuseries at Apple TV+



Gugu Mbatha-Raw to Star in Apple TV+ Thriller 'Surface' From 'High Fidelity' Creator



Glenn Close Joins Mahershala Ali in 'Swan Song' for Apple TV+ Julia Roberts will star and executive produce an Apple TV+ limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me,” which is from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.The project is based on Laura Dave’s upcoming novel of the same name, which will be published by Simon & Schuster on May 4, 2021. It follows a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.Hello Sunshine and 20th Television will serve as the studio on the project. “The Last Thing He Told Me” will be executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, along with Julia Roberts, Marisa Yeres Gill and Lisa Gillan through their Red Om Films banner as well as Laura Dave and Josh Singer.*Also Read:* Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Acquires 'Making the Cut' Producer SKR ProductionsDave is adapting the project alongside co-creator Josh Singer.“The Last Thing He Told Me” marks the latest collaboration between Apple and Hello Sunshine, and will join previously announced projects produced by Hello Sunshine for Apple TV+ including “Surface,” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw; “My Kind of Country,” the streaming service’s first competition series; “The Morning Show”; and “Truth Be Told,” starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson.The project will be Roberts’ second TV gig in the last two years. She starred on the first season of Amazon’s “Homecoming,” and served as an executive producer for the two seasons of the drama.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton to Host 'Gutsy Women' Docuseries at Apple TV+Gugu Mbatha-Raw to Star in Apple TV+ Thriller 'Surface' From 'High Fidelity' CreatorGlenn Close Joins Mahershala Ali in 'Swan Song' for Apple TV+ 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Addressable TV Gets Real In 2021: Magna Global’s Anson



If 2020 was the year when our foundation was shaken and reset, 2021 may be the year when substantive new growth can occur on top. That is to say, many trends which marketers got interested in last year.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 09:06 Published 2 days ago Juliana Margulies Joins 'The Morning Show'



On Wednesday, Apple TV+ announced actress Julianna Margulies will be joining Season 2. She will join Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. Margulies will play an anchor named Laura.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:29 Published 1 week ago Jade Pettyjohn Reveals Advice From Reese Witherspoon



Jade Pettyjohn has worked alongside a number of iconic female actresses, including Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and most recently Reese Witherspoon. While speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman about.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:14 Published 1 week ago

