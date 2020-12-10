Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pence: COVID vaccine 'a medical miracle'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
As U.S. experts convene to decide whether to approve the Pfizer vaccine, Vice President Mike Pence is calling the development of a vaccine "a medical miracle" at an event in South Carolina. (Dec. 10)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Hackensack University Medical Center Preparing For Vaccine Arrival

Hackensack University Medical Center Preparing For Vaccine Arrival 01:53

 Hospitals in the Tri-State Area are getting ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dallas-area children's hospital receives first batch of Pfizer’s vaccine [Video]

Dallas-area children's hospital receives first batch of Pfizer’s vaccine

Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, received their first batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on the morning of December 17.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
Centuries of medical mistrust lead to vaccine skepticism [Video]

Centuries of medical mistrust lead to vaccine skepticism

Centuries of medical mistrust lead to vaccine skepticism

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:22Published
Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday [Video]

Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday

Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday. The head of the White House coronavirus task force revealed his intention via a statement on Dec. 16. Pence said he's hoping to "promote the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Vice President Pence, Wife Karen, Get COVID-19 Vaccine Injections

 Vice President Mike Pence was vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday in a live-television event aimed at reassuring Americans the vaccine is safe.In remarks after his...
Newsmax