Pence: COVID vaccine 'a medical miracle'
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
As U.S. experts convene to decide whether to approve the Pfizer vaccine, Vice President Mike Pence is calling the development of a vaccine "a medical miracle" at an event in South Carolina. (Dec. 10)
As U.S. experts convene to decide whether to approve the Pfizer vaccine, Vice President Mike Pence is calling the development of a vaccine "a medical miracle" at an event in South Carolina. (Dec. 10)
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources