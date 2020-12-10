Lillian Blancas, Candidate for a Texas Judgeship, Dies of Covid-19

As The National Guard Arrives To Process Corpses, Ted Cruz Fusses About His Turkey Day



The Great State of Texas is staggering under the weight of surging coronavirus cases and deaths. Morgues in Texas are overflowing, and the National Guard has been sent to El Paso to process bodies. Across the state, thousands are lining up for food rations. But the nightmarish conditions haven't stopped the state's Republican senator from keeping his Thanksgiving holiday plans on track. Business Insider reports Sen.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published on January 1, 1970