Lillian Blancas, Candidate for a Texas Judgeship, Dies of Covid-19

NYTimes.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Ms. Blancas, a widely respected lawyer, died six days before a runoff election in El Paso but remained on the ballot and was expected to win. She was 47.
