Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Federal Judge Casts Doubt on Trump's Wisconsin Lawsuit

Newsmax Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
A federal judge Thursday cast doubt on President Donald Trump's lawsuit that seeks to overturn Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin, saying siding with Trump would be "the most remarkable ruling in the history of this court or the federal judiciary." Trump is pursuing extraordinary...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Federal Grand Juries Canceled For 2020

Federal Grand Juries Canceled For 2020 00:11

 Chief Federal Judge Mark Hornak has suspended all grand juries in western Pennsylvania for the remainder of the year due to the pandemic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Update: States, Lawmakers Pick Sides In Texas General Election Lawsuit [Video]

Supreme Court Update: States, Lawmakers Pick Sides In Texas General Election Lawsuit

States Attorneys General and a whole host of lawmakers are lining up on each side of the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:47Published
AG Barr Kept Fed Investigations Into Hunter Biden From Public During 2020 Election as Trump/GOP Called for Action [Video]

AG Barr Kept Fed Investigations Into Hunter Biden From Public During 2020 Election as Trump/GOP Called for Action

Attorney General William Barr reportedly kept investigations into Joe Biden’s son out of public view during the build-up to the 2020 election, despite calls from President Trump and Republicans to..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published
President Trump Wants U.S. Supreme Court To Rule On Lawsuit In Attempt To Reverse Election [Video]

President Trump Wants U.S. Supreme Court To Rule On Lawsuit In Attempt To Reverse Election

President Donald Trump is attempting an extraordinary and perhaps last-ditch attempt to reverse the election. It's a lawsuit that he wants the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on; CBS2's Dick Brennan..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:01Published

Related news from verified sources

US election: Judge marvels at Trump's challenge in Wisconsin

US election: Judge marvels at Trump's challenge in Wisconsin A federal judge Thursday cast doubt on President Donald Trump's lawsuit that seeks to overturn Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin, saying siding with Trump would be...
New Zealand Herald

Trump returns to court in Wisconsin as time running out

Trump returns to court in Wisconsin as time running out President Donald Trump s campaign was returning to a Wisconsin court on Friday to argue for the state's election results to be overturned, with the Electoral...
WorldNews

Federal court judge dismisses 'extraordinary' Trump lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin election

 U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig — a Trump nominee — concluded Wisconsin officials had followed state laws when they conducted the Nov....
Upworthy