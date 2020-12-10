Federal Judge Casts Doubt on Trump's Wisconsin Lawsuit
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () A federal judge Thursday cast doubt on President Donald Trump's lawsuit that seeks to overturn Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin, saying siding with Trump would be "the most remarkable ruling in the history of this court or the federal judiciary." Trump is pursuing extraordinary...
