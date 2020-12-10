Global  
 

Newly Sworn-In N.H. GOP House Speaker Dies Of COVID-19, Autopsy Shows

NPR Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
New Hampshire Republicans elected Rep. Dick Hinch as their new Speaker of the House after the GOP took control of the chamber in Nov. Hinch's death, now known to be of COVID-19, was announced Wed.
