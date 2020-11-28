Global  
 

New Hampshire House speaker died of COVID-19

CBS News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
A medical examiner ruled Thursday on Dick Hinch's unexpected death.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Speaker Of NH House Dick Hinch Died From COVID, Autopsy Finds

Speaker Of NH House Dick Hinch Died From COVID, Autopsy Finds 00:37

 The autopsy for the recently-deceased longtime New Hampshire State Rep. Richard "Dick" Hinch revealed that the 71-year-old died from COVID-19. WBZ-TV's David Wade has the story.

