Disney+ Hits 86 Million Subscribers Since Launching, Blows Away Expectations
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Business is absolutely booming for Disney+. According to The Verge, Disney announced Thursday that the streaming site has 86 million subscribers since launching in November of 2019. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters) View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) Just how […]
Video game 'Fortnite' developer Epic Games announced a new promotional measure that allows players who make a real-money purchase in-game and are new Disney Plus subscribers to get up to two months of..