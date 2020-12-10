Global  
 

Disney+ Hits 86 Million Subscribers Since Launching, Blows Away Expectations

Daily Caller Thursday, 10 December 2020
Business is absolutely booming for Disney+. According to The Verge, Disney announced Thursday that the streaming site has 86 million subscribers since launching in November of 2019. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) Just how […]
