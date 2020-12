You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Personally Asked PA GOP House Speaker to Help Change Election Results



President Trump has personally reached out to the Speaker of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives in an effort to halt state electors from confirming president-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:50 Published 2 days ago Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List



President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published 4 days ago Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office'



President-elect Joe Biden's campaign legal advisor Bob Bauer on Friday said he sees no legal basis for overturning the Michigan election results as President Donald Trump meets with Michigan lawmakers.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11 Published 3 weeks ago