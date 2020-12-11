Global  
 

U.S. surpasses 3,000 daily coronavirus deaths for first time

CBS News Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
More than 3,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day have been reported in the U.S., and public health officials are warning that the death toll will get worse. Janet Shamlian reports.
 [NFA] The United States’ daily death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 3,000 for the first time, as the country prepared to roll out a coronavirus vaccine within days. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

