FDA panel recommends approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

FDA advisers cast 'favorable' vote for Pfizer vaccine



This is the moment a panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday virtually voted 17-4 to endorse emergency use of Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a nation that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19.

