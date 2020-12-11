Global  
 

FDA panel recommends approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

CBS News Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
An advisory panel with the Food and Drug Administration recommended the emergency use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, but the FDA must still sign off on its final approval. Nikki Battiste has the latest information.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Independent Advisory Committee To Vote On Recommending Pfizer Vaccine For Emergency Use

Independent Advisory Committee To Vote On Recommending Pfizer Vaccine For Emergency Use 01:51

 Debra Alfarone reports the committee will look at all the clinical and trial data collected plus new developments from the United Kingdom, where two people had allergic reactions after being vaccinated.

FDA advisers cast 'favorable' vote for Pfizer vaccine [Video]

FDA advisers cast 'favorable' vote for Pfizer vaccine

This is the moment a panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday virtually voted 17-4 to endorse emergency use of Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a nation that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published
FDA recommends Pfizer vaccine for approval [Video]

FDA recommends Pfizer vaccine for approval

FDA recommends Pfizer vaccine for approval

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:10Published
FDA advisory panel votes in favor of COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

FDA advisory panel votes in favor of COVID-19 vaccine

[NFA] A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted to endorse emergency use of Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine, one of the last steps before vaccinations could begin. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:30Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: US endorses Pfizer's vaccine

 US officials have endorsed Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, in a major step toward an epic vaccination campaign that could finally conquer the outbreak.The Food and..
New Zealand Herald

Covid vaccine: US experts recommend Pfizer vaccine approval

 A panel of advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration deem the vaccine safe and effective.
BBC News

New Hampshire House speaker died of COVID-19

 A medical examiner ruled Thursday on Dick Hinch's unexpected death.
CBS News

