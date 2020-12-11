FDA panel recommends approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
An advisory panel with the Food and Drug Administration recommended the emergency use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, but the FDA must still sign off on its final approval. Nikki Battiste has the latest information.
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
