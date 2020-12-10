Andrea Bocelli, daughter to star in livestreamed Christmas concert
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The concert will explore the wonder of Christmas through the eyes of opera legend Andrea Bocelli's 8-year-old daughter, Virginia.
The concert will explore the wonder of Christmas through the eyes of opera legend Andrea Bocelli's 8-year-old daughter, Virginia.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Andrea Bocelli
CBS Evening News, December 10, 2020FDA panel recommends approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use; Andrea Bocelli and daughter starring in online Christmas concert
CBS News
Andrea Bocelli and daughter starring in online Christmas concertOpera legend Andrea Bocelli and his 8-year-old daughter, Virginia, will be delighting fans with a Christmas concert livestreamed from Italy. Norah O’Donnell..
CBS News
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
CBS Evening News, December 11, 2020U.S. prepares for mass COVID-19 vaccine rollout as FDA weighs authorization; Secret Santa mails Christmas cash to essential workers
CBS News
Secret Santa mails Christmas cash to essential workersEssential workers were surprised to receive money from an anonymous, wealthy businessman known only as Secret Santa. Steve Hartman reports for "On The Road."
CBS News
Covid: Charity single explores Christmas in lockdownA charity which supports people with learning difficulties are hoping to top the charts.
BBC News
Secret Santa surprises essential workers with Christmas cashIn the coming weeks, Secret Santa will give away about $100,000 total – to total strangers.
CBS News
AP Top Stories December 11 PHere's the latest for Thursday December 11th: Trump loses Wisconsin lawsuit; Senate sends Trump defense bill he vowed to veto; Biden adds cabinet picks with ties..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like