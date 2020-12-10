Global  
 

As New Jersey Nursing Homes Prepare To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, Residents’ Families Wonder When Visitation Restrictions Will Be Lifted

CBS 2 Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Health experts say there are still so many unknowns, such as if vaccinated people can still carry and transmit the virus.
 New Jersey nursing homes are now preparing for the new COVID-19 vaccine, but residents’ families have plenty of questions. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

