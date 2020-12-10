|
|
As New Jersey Nursing Homes Prepare To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, Residents’ Families Wonder When Visitation Restrictions Will Be Lifted
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Health experts say there are still so many unknowns, such as if vaccinated people can still carry and transmit the virus.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
New Jersey Families Want Nursing Homes To Extend Visitation Time
The pandemic forced nursing homes across New Jersey to shorten and even eliminate visits to keep patients safe, but families are fighting for more, saying the loss of time spent with loved ones is..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:39Published
|