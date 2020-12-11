Chris Evans to Voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar Origin Story Feature
Friday, 11 December 2020
Chris Evans will voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s standalone film about the iconic character, it was announced on Thursday during Disney’s Investor Day.
Angus MacLane will direct the origin story about the character that we’ve come to know and love in the “Toy Story” series.”
Pete Docter, Pixar Chief Creative Officer, explained during the presentation that Buzz Lightyear was supposed to the central focus of the first “Toy Story,” but Tom Hanks’ Woody moved to the forefront.
*Also Read:* Chris Evans Goes Viral Again Showing Off Key Skills (Video)
More to come…
