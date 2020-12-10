Global  
 

Kardashians Set Multiyear Deal With Hulu, New Content Coming in Late 2021

The Wrap Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Kardashians Set Multiyear Deal With Hulu, New Content Coming in Late 2021Next year, fans will be keeping up with the Kardashians on a new network — Hulu.

The family — including matriarch Kris Jenner and daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — will create global content for Hulu and on Star internationally, it was announced Thursday at Disney’s Investor Day.

No other details were offered about the content, other than it’s slated for a late 2021 debut.

*Also Read:* Disney+ Promises 10 New Marvel Series and 10 'Star Wars' Series in Next Few Years

That timeframe coincides with the 20th and final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the long-running E! reality series that made superstars of the Kardashian-Jenner family, which will end in 2021. The show served as the flagship series for the NBCU network and spawned several spin-offs.

Kris Jenner posted on Twitter, “Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021.”



Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu

— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 10, 2020



More to come…

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' to End in 2021
The Kardashian-Jenners Will Create Content for Hulu in a New Multi-Year Deal!

 We're not done keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenners just yet, after all. The family is set to create new global content under a multi-year deal to stream...
Just Jared