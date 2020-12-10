Global  
 

Disney+ Promises 10 New Marvel Series and 10 ‘Star Wars’ Series in Next Few Years

The Wrap Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Disney+ Promises 10 New Marvel Series and 10 ‘Star Wars’ Series in Next Few YearsDisney+ will debut a slew of new Marvel and “Star Wars” television shows on its streaming platform in the near future, the company announced on Thursday.

“Over the next few years, we will release roughly 10 Marvel series, 10 ‘Star Wars’ series, 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation and Pixar series, as well as 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation and Pixar features,” Kareem Daniel, chairman of media and entertainment distribution for The Walt Disney Company, said during a livestreamed Disney Investor Day presentation.

“With these Disney+ originals, along with theatrical releases and library titles, we will be adding something new to the service every week,” he said, doubling down on the studio’s renewed focus on streaming.

*Also Read:* 'Raya and the Last Dragon' to Debut as Premium Disney+ Release in March on Same Day as Theaters

“WandaVision,” which debuts on Jan. 15, is the first original Marvel series scheduled to premiere on the platform, with two more set to roll out later: “Falcon and Winter Soldier” with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as well as Tom Hiddleston’s “Loki.”

And the “Star Wars” spinoff “The Mandalorian,” which recently started its second season, has emerged as the year-old service’s biggest original hit.

Disney also announced during its investor day that its streaming service now has 86.8 million subscribers. Hulu has 38.8 million subscribers, while ESPN+ has 11.5 million subscribers, the company also said.

Disney+ debuted Nov. 12, 2019 with 10 million sign-ups on its first day, launching with originals including “The Mandalorian,” a “High School Musical” TV series and a live-action “Lady and the Tramp” film.

