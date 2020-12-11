Mystery of booming sound in New Jersey apparently solved
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The mysterious booming sound that’s been rocking a New Jersey town is apparently the result of a homemade “hail cannon” designed by a vineyard owner to protect his crop from bad weather, he and police told The Post.
The mysterious booming sound that’s been rocking a New Jersey town is apparently the result of a homemade “hail cannon” designed by a vineyard owner to protect his crop from bad weather, he and police told The Post.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources