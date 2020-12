You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Why so many Americans terrified their favorite holiday dish won’t be at the table this holiday



While in-person holiday dinners with extended family might not be on the menu this holiday, famous family recipes still are. In fact, three out of five (60%) Americans are certain their.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 2 weeks ago How Americans plan on preserving holiday traditions despite celebrating virtually in 2020



Seven in 10 Americans are planning to participate in more holiday gatherings this year β€” because they're being held virtually, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 Americans revealed 72% of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 3 weeks ago Kids across the country can receive their own personal virtual message from Santa!



The holidays are a special time for families to come together and participate in annual traditions. However, with COVID-19 cases still rising and new restrictions enforced to help stop the spread, many.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:37 Published 3 weeks ago