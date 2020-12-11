Global  
 

U.S. Marshals will protect COVID-19 vaccine during rollout

CBS News Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The news comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer's vaccine for emergency authorization.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. readies for imminent vaccine rollout

U.S. readies for imminent vaccine rollout 02:12

 Hospitals, nurses and even UPS is readying for a potential rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, as the FDA is widely expected to authorize it for emergency use in the United States within days. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

