U.S. Marshals will protect COVID-19 vaccine during rollout
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The news comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer's vaccine for emergency authorization.
The news comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer's vaccine for emergency authorization.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Marshals Service Federal law enforcement agency of the United States
DOJ reviewing case of Black man who was fatally shot by deputyA US Marshal said the deputy shot Casey Goodson Jr. after he saw him "waving a gun" — but Goodson's family said he was simply holding sandwiches before he was..
CBS News
At Least 2 U.S. Marshals Are Shot in the BronxThe marshals’ conditions weren’t immediately known after the shooting in the Wakefield neighborhood, officials said. One suspect was shot.
NYTimes.com
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services
FDA panel recommends emergency use authorization of Pfizer vaccineAn FDA advisory panel has voted to recommend emergency use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. Pending FDA approval, the first 2.9 million doses could be shipped..
CBS News
FDA panel recommends emergency authorization for Pfizer's COVID vaccineAn FDA advisory panel recommended granting Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Harvard Chan School of Public Health..
CBS News
Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened TodayA panel of experts at the F.D.A. formally recommended that the agency authorize Pfizer’s vaccine.
NYTimes.com
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources