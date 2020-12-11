US Executes Brandon Bernard for 1999 Killings
Friday, 11 December 2020
The U.S. executed convicted felon Brandon Bernard on Thursday, despite objections by some of the jurors in his trial who pleaded with the Trump administration to show him mercy, a media witness confirmed. Bernard, 40, was the youngest person ever to receive a federal death...
