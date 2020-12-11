Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marvel won't recast T'Challa in "Black Panther 2"

CBS News Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The company said on Thursday that instead of focusing on T'Challa's storyline, "Black Panther 2" will "explore the world of Wakanda."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Black Panther (character) Black Panther (character) Fictional character appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics

Marvel to honor Chadwick Boseman and not recast T'Challa in 'Black Panther 2,' due out July 2022

 Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Chadwick Boseman will not be recast in "Black Panther 2" at Disney's Investor Day 2020 on Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Marvel will not recast Chadwick Boseman’s character in Black Panther 2

 Marvel Studios is moving forward with the Black Panther franchise, but the studio will not recast Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa.

Instead, the..
The Verge
MTV Gives Chadwick Boseman Posthumous Award [Video]

MTV Gives Chadwick Boseman Posthumous Award

The late Chadwick Boseman was honored at Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards. The "Black Panther" actor died in August. He posthumously received the Hero for the Ages award, presented by fellow Marvel stars Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. Boseman was only 43 when he died after a private battle with colon cancer. CNN reports that he starred in numerous films and played many iconic characters. He played Jackie Robinson in the film "42," James Brown in "Get On Up" and Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Black Panther’s Letitia Wright Deletes Her Social Media Accounts Following Backlash For Sharing Anti-Vax Video

 In the age of social media, many celebrities are known to express their personal opinions on a myriad of topics via digital spaces. This does, sometimes, lead to..
WorldNews

Wakanda Wakanda Fictional country from Marvel Comics


Related videos from verified sources

Letitia Wright Deletes Social Media After Receiving Backlash Over Anti-Vax Video [Video]

Letitia Wright Deletes Social Media After Receiving Backlash Over Anti-Vax Video

Letitia Wright Deletes Social Media After Receiving Backlash Over Anti-Vax Video. On December 7, Letitia Wright seemingly deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts. Her handle, @LetitiaWright,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published
Chadwick Boseman remembered as an 'icon' by Marvel co-stars [Video]

Chadwick Boseman remembered as an 'icon' by Marvel co-stars

Chadwick Boseman remembered as an 'icon' by Marvel co-stars

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:20Published
Why Did 'Black Panther' Actress Delete All Her Social Media? [Video]

Why Did 'Black Panther' Actress Delete All Her Social Media?

'Black Panther' actress Letitia Wright deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts this weekend Business Insider reports she received backlash for sharing a Covid-19 anti-vaccine video on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Marvel won't recast T'Challa in "Black Panther 2"

 The company said on Thursday that instead of focusing on T'Challa's storyline, "Black Panther 2" will "explore the world of Wakanda."
CBS News Also reported by •E! OnlineWorldNewsIndiaTimesThe VergeSOHHUSATODAY.com

Black Panther role will not be recast, Disney says

 Disney will not recast the role of Black Panther following the death of star Chadwick Boseman, the entertainment giant announced.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •The WrapDNASky NewsTMZ.com

Black Panther's Letitia Wright Angers Fans After Questioning If We Should Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

 Letitia Wright is currently a trending topic on Twitter because of the tweets she wrote this evening about the COVID-19 vaccine. The 27-year-old Emmy-nominated...
Just Jared Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSky NewsWorldNewsTMZ.com