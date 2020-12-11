Marvel won't recast T'Challa in "Black Panther 2"

MTV Gives Chadwick Boseman Posthumous Award



The late Chadwick Boseman was honored at Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards. The "Black Panther" actor died in August. He posthumously received the Hero for the Ages award, presented by fellow Marvel stars Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. Boseman was only 43 when he died after a private battle with colon cancer. CNN reports that he starred in numerous films and played many iconic characters. He played Jackie Robinson in the film "42," James Brown in "Get On Up" and Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall.

