Gamers Roll Their Eyes at ‘The Last of Us Part II’ Winning Big at The Game Awards Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Naughty Dog’s zombie-killing adventure video game “The Last of Us Part II” swept the Game Awards this year, winning Game of the Year and six other prizes.



But fans of the other titles nominated for Game of the Year — including Sucker Punch’s Samurai epic “Ghost of Tsushima,” Square Enix’s remake of “Final Fantasy VII,” Supergiant Games’ hellish dungeon crawler “Hades” and Nintendo’s “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” — were audibly displeased about the decision.



Some were quick to say that the awards seemed rigged in Naughty Dog’s favor this year — which really isn’t possible, since the fans ultimately decide the winner of each category by voting (though that didn’t stop some gamers from claiming that the votes were hacked this year).



From the start, even before the awards began, “The Last of Us Part II” was a frontrunner in the Game of the Year race. The sequel to the critically acclaimed action-adventure game released in 2013, “The Last of Us Part II” came out June 19 to largely positive reviews, despite a small group of critics who were offended that the franchise’s protagonist, Ellie, was shown in an openly queer relationship with another woman in several scenes.



Overall, the game took home seven awards, including Best Narrative, Best Game Direction, Best Audio Design, Innovation in Accessibility, Best Action/Adventure Game and Best Performance, awarded to actress Laura Bailey, who plays antagonist Abby in the game.



Naughty Dog has spun its game out into other forms of entertainment — a television series from “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin is in the works at HBO and will be co-written by the game series’ creative director and Naughty Dog studio co-



Earlier in the week, Sucker Punch’s “Ghost of Tsushima” led the fan poll for Game of the Year but was quickly overtaken by fans of “The Last of Us II.” While many fans of Naughty Dog rejoiced in the victory, Sucker Punch fans were extremely vocal about their displeasure that the game was snubbed at the awards this year.



“The Last of Us Part 2 is a good game but Ghost of Tsushima left me with my ‘boca abierta,'” another fan wrote (note: “boca abierta” translates to “mouth open” or “jaw dropped” in Spanish).



Another gamer who was more of a Bethesda fan was, uh, particularly angry that “Doom Eternal” was left out of the awards circuit this year.



Check out more of the gaming community’s reactions to “The Last of Us” sweeping the seventh annual Game Awards this year below.







The Last of Us Part 2 won game of the year and it was 100% the correct choice. I know the chuds are gonna be pissed but when are they not? Congrats to all the hard working people @Naughty_Dog and @Neil_Druckmann for bringing this amazing game to us. #TheGameAwards



— scottatron (@scottatron1) December 11, 2020











OH THEY BIGGGGGGG MADDDDD #TheGameAwards Last Of Us Part 2. BRING ON THE TEARS!



— RedShirtGuy (@BrokenGamezHDR_) December 11, 2020











Well I think it's kinda poetic The last of us part 2 was the best game of the year , a shit game for a shit year it's like the cherry on top



— CaptainStrider (@StriderCaptain) December 11, 2020











The Ghost of Tsushima has it well deserved.



The Last Of Us Part 2 is a good game but Ghost Of Tsushima left me with my “Boca Abierta”. pic.twitter.com/kBoKNMHLwC



— Robert Hernández (@RobertoHernadz) December 7, 2020











People who like The Last Of Us Part 2 pic.twitter.com/HLklpsygHI



— |Tony| The Lost Airbender (@AangsAirForces) December 9, 2020











The game awards was rigged won last of us part 2 won like 7 awards and ghosts of Tsushima won 1 award shits rigged @OrdinaryGamers @geoffkeighley



— Nicholas Byrne (@KsinickB) December 11, 2020











No game in history has destroyed the minds of Men more than the Last of Us Part 2. Just when you thought they couldnt get worse then they hacking websites to change votes pic.twitter.com/sfEVRwcgSB



— RedShirtGuy (@BrokenGamezHDR_) December 6, 2020











what the FUCK why did the last of us part 2 win the game of the year, this is BULLSHIT, fuck @thegameawards fuck @Naughty_Dog



— Dustin (@dustin_dustin21) December 11, 2020











watching the last of us part 2 get all the awards it did not deserve pic.twitter.com/MfffuzkcWq



— Human Lives are more Important than Justice. (@straightfaceism) December 11, 2020











My coworker is in the cage because she worked on the Last of Us Part 2 pic.twitter.com/c0zRkVeQCw



— axel !! (@shouldertime) December 11, 2020











“And last of us part 2 wins every award” pic.twitter.com/7cqzVOpTE5



— Lil Yacht Man (@hamptitty) December 11, 2020











HOW DID LAST OF US PART 2 WIN BEST AUDIO DESIGN OVER DOOM ETERNAL?!?!?! WHAT?!?! FUCK YOU GAME AWARDS STOP SUCKING NEIL DRUCKMANN OFF DRY PLEASE. DOOM FUCKING SHITS ON LAST OF US 2 WDYM EWRDSGVFEDSVFGFESDCXFVCFEDRDVCYTGVBTRGFVCGVX



— JustPierre (@JustPierre4) December 11, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'The Last of Us' Adaptation From 'Chernobyl' Creator Craig Mazin Gets Series Order at HBO



'The Last of Us' Voice Actor Says Josh Brolin Should Star in Upcoming HBO Series



'The Last of Us Part 2' Video Game Review: Not as Good as It Thinks It Is Naughty Dog’s zombie-killing adventure video game “The Last of Us Part II” swept the Game Awards this year, winning Game of the Year and six other prizes.But fans of the other titles nominated for Game of the Year — including Sucker Punch’s Samurai epic “Ghost of Tsushima,” Square Enix’s remake of “Final Fantasy VII,” Supergiant Games’ hellish dungeon crawler “Hades” and Nintendo’s “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” — were audibly displeased about the decision.Some were quick to say that the awards seemed rigged in Naughty Dog’s favor this year — which really isn’t possible, since the fans ultimately decide the winner of each category by voting (though that didn’t stop some gamers from claiming that the votes were hacked this year).From the start, even before the awards began, “The Last of Us Part II” was a frontrunner in the Game of the Year race. The sequel to the critically acclaimed action-adventure game released in 2013, “The Last of Us Part II” came out June 19 to largely positive reviews, despite a small group of critics who were offended that the franchise’s protagonist, Ellie, was shown in an openly queer relationship with another woman in several scenes.Overall, the game took home seven awards, including Best Narrative, Best Game Direction, Best Audio Design, Innovation in Accessibility, Best Action/Adventure Game and Best Performance, awarded to actress Laura Bailey, who plays antagonist Abby in the game.Naughty Dog has spun its game out into other forms of entertainment — a television series from “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin is in the works at HBO and will be co-written by the game series’ creative director and Naughty Dog studio co- president Neil Druckmann.Earlier in the week, Sucker Punch’s “Ghost of Tsushima” led the fan poll for Game of the Year but was quickly overtaken by fans of “The Last of Us II.” While many fans of Naughty Dog rejoiced in the victory, Sucker Punch fans were extremely vocal about their displeasure that the game was snubbed at the awards this year.“The Last of Us Part 2 is a good game but Ghost of Tsushima left me with my ‘boca abierta,'” another fan wrote (note: “boca abierta” translates to “mouth open” or “jaw dropped” in Spanish).Another gamer who was more of a Bethesda fan was, uh, particularly angry that “Doom Eternal” was left out of the awards circuit this year.Check out more of the gaming community’s reactions to “The Last of Us” sweeping the seventh annual Game Awards this year below.The Last of Us Part 2 won game of the year and it was 100% the correct choice. I know the chuds are gonna be pissed but when are they not? Congrats to all the hard working people @Naughty_Dog and @Neil_Druckmann for bringing this amazing game to us. #TheGameAwards— scottatron (@scottatron1) December 11, 2020OH THEY BIGGGGGGG MADDDDD #TheGameAwards Last Of Us Part 2. BRING ON THE TEARS!— RedShirtGuy (@BrokenGamezHDR_) December 11, 2020Well I think it's kinda poetic The last of us part 2 was the best game of the year , a shit game for a shit year it's like the cherry on top— CaptainStrider (@StriderCaptain) December 11, 2020The Ghost of Tsushima has it well deserved.The Last Of Us Part 2 is a good game but Ghost Of Tsushima left me with my “Boca Abierta”. pic.twitter.com/kBoKNMHLwC— Robert Hernández (@RobertoHernadz) December 7, 2020People who like The Last Of Us Part 2 pic.twitter.com/HLklpsygHI— |Tony| The Lost Airbender (@AangsAirForces) December 9, 2020The game awards was rigged won last of us part 2 won like 7 awards and ghosts of Tsushima won 1 award shits rigged @OrdinaryGamers @geoffkeighley— Nicholas Byrne (@KsinickB) December 11, 2020No game in history has destroyed the minds of Men more than the Last of Us Part 2. Just when you thought they couldnt get worse then they hacking websites to change votes pic.twitter.com/sfEVRwcgSB— RedShirtGuy (@BrokenGamezHDR_) December 6, 2020what the FUCK why did the last of us part 2 win the game of the year, this is BULLSHIT, fuck @thegameawards fuck @Naughty_Dog— Dustin (@dustin_dustin21) December 11, 2020watching the last of us part 2 get all the awards it did not deserve pic.twitter.com/MfffuzkcWq— Human Lives are more Important than Justice. (@straightfaceism) December 11, 2020My coworker is in the cage because she worked on the Last of Us Part 2 pic.twitter.com/c0zRkVeQCw— axel !! (@shouldertime) December 11, 2020“And last of us part 2 wins every award” pic.twitter.com/7cqzVOpTE5— Lil Yacht Man (@hamptitty) December 11, 2020HOW DID LAST OF US PART 2 WIN BEST AUDIO DESIGN OVER DOOM ETERNAL?!?!?! WHAT?!?! FUCK YOU GAME AWARDS STOP SUCKING NEIL DRUCKMANN OFF DRY PLEASE. DOOM FUCKING SHITS ON LAST OF US 2 WDYM EWRDSGVFEDSVFGFESDCXFVCFEDRDVCYTGVBTRGFVCGVX— JustPierre (@JustPierre4) December 11, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*'The Last of Us' Adaptation From 'Chernobyl' Creator Craig Mazin Gets Series Order at HBO'The Last of Us' Voice Actor Says Josh Brolin Should Star in Upcoming HBO Series'The Last of Us Part 2' Video Game Review: Not as Good as It Thinks It Is 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Common Sense Media - Affiliate - Published 2 days ago Let's Play: The Last of Us Part II 12:05 Jeff Haynes of Common Sense plays The Last of Us Part II, the next chapter in the 3rd person action-sequel. Check out his video to find out what the game is all about so you can decide whether it's age-appropriate for your kids. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Addressable TV Gets Real In 2021: Magna Global’s Anson



If 2020 was the year when our foundation was shaken and reset, 2021 may be the year when substantive new growth can occur on top. That is to say, many trends which marketers got interested in last year.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 09:06 Published 2 days ago Pitch Perfect: Help The Broncos Sing The National Anthem



Have you ever wanted to sing the National Anthem at a Denver Broncos game? Now's your chance. The team wants to celebrate their Fan Appreciation Game with all fans singing the iconic song at their last.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:27 Published 1 week ago Ind-Aus ODI-series: 'Wanted to put them on back foot and win game', says Shardul Thakur



Addressing the post-match press conference in Australia's Canberra on December 02, all-rounder of Indian Cricket Team, Shardul Thakur said, "We wanted to put them on back foot and win this game. By.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:53 Published 1 week ago

