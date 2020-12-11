RIP Tiny Lister: Ice Cube, JD Witherspoon and More Pay Tribute to ‘Born Entertainer’ Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ice Cube was just one of several stars who took to Twitter on Thursday night to mourn the loss of “Friday” star Tommy “Tiny” Lister.



“RIP Tiny ‘Deebo’ Lister,” Cube tweeted about his friend and former co-star. “America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”



J.D. Witherspoon, son of the late actor John Witherspoon (who worked with Lister on “Friday” as the character of Ice Cube’s dad, Pops), also weighed in. “Rest In Peace Tiny Lister, my Dad always enjoyed working with you. Take care of each other up there. #RIPDeebo,” he said.



*Also Read:* Tommy 'Tiny' Lister, Wrestler and Actor Who Starred in 'Friday,' Dies at 62



“Call Me By Your Name” actor Armie Hammer also expressed his condolences. “Tiny Lister just died…. even #Debo couldn’t scare away 2020. F– that. I’m watching Friday tonight his honor. Rest in power, big man.”



Lister began his career in show business as a wrestler. He was in “No Holds Barred” alongside WWE star Hulk Hogan, and introduced the wrestling character of Zeus to the world. Lister fought Hogan many times, and lost several, including a popular fight at the SummerSlam tag team match in 1989, where Hogan pinned him for a win.



Lister’s early roles were “Beverly Hills Cop II,” “Fifth Element” and “1st & Ten,” a football series for HBO. He gained nationwide fame after portraying hulking neighborhood bully Deebo in Ice Cube’s 1995 comedy “Friday,” alongside Regina King and Chris Tucker.



Read other reactions to Lister’s death from Hollywood and his former co-stars below.







RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c



— Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020











Rest In Peace Tiny Lister, my Dad always enjoyed working with you.



Take care of each other up there.#RIPDeebo pic.twitter.com/sm6SxCGQUv



— J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) December 11, 2020











RIP Tiny "Deebo" Lister pic.twitter.com/iukTv2pnie



— Kid Ink (@Kid_Ink) December 11, 2020











RIP Tommy “Tiny” Lister. It was an honor to work with you pic.twitter.com/S2XwfUxT1G



— Harrison Knight (@harrisonxknight) December 11, 2020











RIP Tiny Lister. An icon. An actual legend. My buddy @danlevy & I shot with him a decade ago and he was so fun to shoot with. No idea why he agreed to do it but we were so excited. He was a gentle giant. DEEBO FOREVER!



— Payman Benz (@PaymanBenz) December 11, 2020











I directed Tommy "Tiny" Lister about 6 years ago. There was nothing tiny about him. He was a towering force on set. Wish his family peace & healing now. https://t.co/DiYGmCrgR4



— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 11, 2020











Tiny Lister Jr. was perfect anywhere he showed up, and I grew up with all the kind of genre movies where he’d be a crucial role. What a distinct career. Thanks for all that amazing glowering, Tiny



— Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) December 11, 2020











Wow just heard the awful news that Tiny Lister passed away – a super nice guy RIP Deebo pic.twitter.com/5r8jAdIgxH



— Michael Matteo Rossi (@MichaelMatteoRo) December 11, 2020











gotta watch the Fridays tonight. Rip Deebo



— Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) December 11, 2020











Tiny Lister just died…. even #Debo couldn’t scare away 2020. Fuck that. I’m watching Friday tonight his honor. Rest in power, big man.



— Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) December 11, 2020











Most of you remember him best as Deebo. But my first and fondest memories of Tiny Lister was when he was Zeus and wrecked Hulk Hogan. #RIP https://t.co/V7uQxfadX1



— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) December 11, 2020











RIP DeeBo #RedAintScaredNoMore

pic.twitter.com/NOCppMO79C



— Coach Atkins (@CoachAAtkins) December 11, 2020











We all knew Tiny Lister as Deebo, but he was one of the coolest dudes on the planet, always showed loved to everyone in LA. RIP Legend. pic.twitter.com/24MJCDjnxI



— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 11, 2020











AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Thomas “Tiny” Lister, Jr, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/rYHKH7uy6m



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2020











2020. I hate you. Rip #tinylister a gentle giant with a heart of gold. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/027fg8g9bT



