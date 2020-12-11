Akers runs wild, Newton benched as Rams rout Patriots 24-3

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Patriots just aren't that talented' — Shannon Sharpe on New England's ugly win over Jets in WK 9 | UNDISPUTED



The New England Patriots rallied from a 10-point deficit in the 4th quarter against the winless New York Jets before escaping with a 30-27 victory. New England was down most the evening, allowing Jets.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:57 Published on November 10, 2020 AFC East Preview Week 8: Can The Patriots Get Season Going Against The Bills?



CBS Boston sports reporter Levan Reid looks at Week 8 matchups in the AFC East. The Patriots find themselves underdogs against a Bills team they’ve dominated in recent years. The Dolphins begin the.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 03:49 Published on October 29, 2020