Akers runs wild, Newton benched as Rams rout Patriots 24-3

Denver Post Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Cam Akers rushed for 171 yards in a breakout performance, Kenny Young returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown and the Los Angeles Rams clinched their fourth straight winning season with a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night.
