Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Search on for possible sailor overboard from USS Theodore Roosevelt

CBS News Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Lookout spotted possible person in waters off Southern California and a crew member was unaccounted for in a subsequent vessel-wide assembly.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier


Southern California Southern California Place in California, United States

Clippers ink extension with forward Paul George

 The Los Angeles Clippers will be keeping Paul George in his Southern California home for four more years, signing the veteran NBA forward to a contract extension..
WorldNews

Bowl projections: Indiana, Southern California make moves into the New Year's Six

 There wasn't any change at the top of this week's college football bowl projections, but there were some adjustments in the New Year's Six.
USATODAY.com

Santa Ana winds bring new wildfire threat to Southern California, prompt another round of power shutoffs

 The gusty Santa Ana winds are forecast to continue into Tuesday afternoon throughout Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

California's health order falling on many deaf ears

 MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — In the Southern California oceanside city of Manhattan Beach, one arm of government is urging residents to stay home except for...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •The WrapNewsmaxCBS NewsFOXNews.comUpworthy

Clippers ink extension with forward Paul George

Clippers ink extension with forward Paul George The Los Angeles Clippers will be keeping Paul George in his Southern California home for four more years, signing the veteran NBA forward to a contract extension...
WorldNews Also reported by •Upworthy

Search on for possible sailor overboard from USS Theodore Roosevelt

 Lookout spotted possible person in waters off Southern California and a crew member was unaccounted for in a subsequent vessel-wide assembly.
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com