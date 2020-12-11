"EastEnders" star Barbara Windsor dies at 83

‘The whole country is in mourning’ – stars pay tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor



Comedian and actor Matt Lucas said “the whole country is in mourning”following the death of Dame Barbara Windsor at the age of 83. The actress,known for her work in the Carry On films before becoming a household nameplaying Peggy Mitchell on EastEnders, died on Thursday evening, her husbandScott Mitchell said.

