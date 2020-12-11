Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"EastEnders" star Barbara Windsor dies at 83

CBS News Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Windsor was made a dame, the female equivalent of a knight, by the queen in 2016.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83: Her life in pictures

Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83: Her life in pictures 01:51

 A look back at the life of Dame Barbara Windsor in pictures, after the CarryOn! and EastEnders star died aged 83. Dame Barbara, who starred in a host ofCarry On films and played Peggy Mitchell on BBC soap EastEnders, was diagnosedwith Alzheimer’s in 2014. Her condition worsened during lockdown.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Barbara Windsor Barbara Windsor English actress

‘The whole country is in mourning’ – stars pay tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor [Video]

‘The whole country is in mourning’ – stars pay tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor

Comedian and actor Matt Lucas said “the whole country is in mourning”following the death of Dame Barbara Windsor at the age of 83. The actress,known for her work in the Carry On films before becoming a household nameplaying Peggy Mitchell on EastEnders, died on Thursday evening, her husbandScott Mitchell said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published
Oliver Dowden pays tribute to 'national treasure' Dame Barbara Windsor [Video]

Oliver Dowden pays tribute to 'national treasure' Dame Barbara Windsor

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden reacts to the passing of former EastEnders andCarry On star Dame Barbara Windsor, who has died at the age of 83.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83 [Video]

British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

British actress Dame Barbara Windsor, known for her role as landlady Peggy Mitchell in the soap "EastEnders," has died aged 83 after a years-long battle with Alzheimer's. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published

Related videos from verified sources

Beloved EastEnders Actress Dame Barbara Windsor Passes Away Aged 83 [Video]

Beloved EastEnders Actress Dame Barbara Windsor Passes Away Aged 83

Beloved EastEnders Actress Dame Barbara Windsor Passes Away Aged 83

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:02Published
Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83 [Video]

Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

Dame Barbara Windsor - best known for her roles as Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders and in the Carry On films - has died aged 83.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:06Published
Dame Barbara in Eastenders & Carry On Abroad [Video]

Dame Barbara in Eastenders & Carry On Abroad

Dame Barbara Windsor starred in nine Carry On films before taking the role of Peggy Mitchell in Eastenders

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:22Published

Related news from verified sources

'Carry On' and 'EastEnders' star Barbara Windsor dies at 83

 British actress Barbara Windsor, whose seven-decade career ranged from cheeky film comedies to the soap opera 'EastEnders,' has died, her husband said. She was...
CTV News Also reported by •Sky NewsBBC News

Tributes flood in for defiant LGBT+ ally and camp icon Dame Barbara Windsor

 Gay icon Dame Barbara Windsor, the Eastenders and Carry On star best known for portraying Peggy Mitchell, has passed away at the age of 83. According to The...
PinkNews Also reported by •BBC News

'Rest in peace Babs': Former co-stars lead tributes to 'national treasure'

'Rest in peace Babs': Former co-stars lead tributes to 'national treasure' Dame Barbara Windsor's EastEnders co-stars have led the tributes to the former Carry On star following her death at the age of 83.
Sky News Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk