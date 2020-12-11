Federal prisoner Brandon Bernard executed despite pleas from celebrities, jurors
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Convicted killer Brandon Bernard was executed overnight after prominent figures like Kim Kardashian West spoke out to halt his execution, claiming he was a reformed man deserving of mercy. This comes despite a prosecutor and five jurors on Bernard's own case advocating for him to live out his sentence in prison for the crime he committed over twenty years ago. Errol Barnett has the story.
Convicted killer Brandon Bernard was executed overnight after prominent figures like Kim Kardashian West spoke out to halt his execution, claiming he was a reformed man deserving of mercy. This comes despite a prosecutor and five jurors on Bernard's own case advocating for him to live out his sentence in prison for the crime he committed over twenty years ago. Errol Barnett has the story.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality
Kardashians sign huge new deal with Disney
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Brandon Bernard death penalty: US carries out rare execution during presidential transition despite emotional Kim Kardashian's pleasThe Trump administration on Thursday carried out its ninth federal execution of the year and the first during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years,..
New Zealand Herald
'I literally lost it': Kim Kardashian reacts to Brandon Bernard's scheduled execution, details last phone callKim Kardashian urged her followers to tweet at President Donald Trump Thursday to halt the execution of Brandon Bernard.
USATODAY.com
Errol Barnett British-born American television presenter
New video shows moments leading up to North Carolina inmate's deathNewly-released body camera footage from a December 2019 incident shows officers in a North Carolina jail struggling to restrain an inmate after he suffered..
CBS News
Nashville couple uses TikTok to crowdfund money to surprise strangers with large tipsHusband and wife Austin and Lexy Burke use TikTok's "Venmo Challenge" to raise money to help people hurt by the pandemic. Since they began the challenge in May,..
CBS News
NFL commissioner mulls COVID-19 safety protocols amid another virus outbreak among playersAnother COVID-19 outbreak is raising questions of safety protocols within the NFL as the commissioner weighs in on proposed precautions for teams headed to the..
CBS News
Severe snow storm impacting 30 million along eastern U.S.About 30 million people got an early taste of winter from a late autumn snow storm. Errol Barnett reports.
CBS News
You Might Like