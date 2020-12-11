Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portland's 'Red House on Mississippi' owner in talks to possibly sell it back, as protests hit tipping point

FOXNews.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The real estate developer at the heart of Portland's “Red House on Mississippi” controversy has discussed selling the home back after months of protests hit a tipping point over the past week, according to reports. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like