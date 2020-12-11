Global  
 

106 House Republicans join lawsuit challenging election results as Congress faces hurdles on COVID relief

CBS News Friday, 11 December 2020
More than half of House Republicans have thrown their support behind a Texas lawsuit challenging President-elect Joe Biden's projected victories in four key battleground states. This comes as Congress faces major hurdles on COVID relief and government funding. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang and CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN to discuss the latest developments.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses

Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses 03:00

 [NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo his election loss, as the two lawyers leading his legal challenges to the election results test...

'The moment of truth': The Electoral College prepares to hand Trump the loss he refuses to accept

 Facing a loss in the Electoral College, Trump's allies have shifted their focus to Jan. 6, when Congress will count the electoral votes.
12/10: Red and Blue

 Congress rushing for COVID relief agreement; Celebrating the first night of Hanukah
National Menorah lit in Washington for Hanukkah [Video]

National Menorah lit in Washington for Hanukkah

The National Hanukkah Menorah was lit outside the White House on Thursday (December 10) to mark the first night of Hanukkah.

Coronavirus relief talks stalled in Congress as deadlines inch closer

 Congress is preparing to potentially work through the holidays until they can pass more coronavirus aid for the country. CBS News chief congressional..
Coronavirus: Trump hosts Hanukkah events as Covid-19 deaths soar

 The White House events were held as coronavirus-related fatalities rose to 3,053 - a record daily US high.
Hunter Biden inquiry now weighs on president-elect's looming attorney general nomination

 The investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes represents first test of Joe Biden's pledge to guard the Justice Department from White House influence.
Biden's COVID-19 advisory board prepares for transition amid pandemic

 President-elect Joe Biden and his transition team will be taking responsibility for the nation's coronavirus response and the rollout of vaccines in the midst of..
Biden And Harris Named Time Person Of The Year [Video]

Biden And Harris Named Time Person Of The Year

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2020. The President and Vice-President elect were chosen for the honor over finalists that included President Donald Trump. Also on the list were frontline health workers with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said that Biden and Harris received for the honor "for changing the American story." "Forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division."

'Changing the American story': Biden, Harris named Time magazine's 'Person of the Year' [Video]

'Changing the American story': Biden, Harris named Time magazine's 'Person of the Year'

Four states ask Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit seeking to overturn their election results

 The attorneys general of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia rebuked GOP efforts to reverse Joe Biden's victory.
Covid: Genes hold clues to why some people get severely ill

 A study has identified genes that provide clues about why some people get seriously ill from Covid-19.
Fight climate change like COVID-19: Paris Accord negotiator [Video]

Fight climate change like COVID-19: Paris Accord negotiator

Laurent Fabius, the Frenchman who brought down the gavel to seal the Paris Accord on climate change five years ago, said he wished world powers had fought global warming as resolutely as they have confronted the coronavirus pandemic.

GOP governor blasts those not following COVID safety rules

 "Don't act like a bunch of children," he said, blasting people who don't wear masks "just to make some bizarre political point" for being "horribly..
Covid-19: Army test centre troops receive Freedom of Liverpool

 Army regiments helped to set up and run a mass coronavirus testing pilot in Liverpool in November.
Over 100 Republicans back legal effort to challenge election results

 Over 100 Republican lawmakers and 17 GOP state attorneys general are backing a lawsuit at the Supreme Court that seeks to overturn the election results in..
Republican attorneys general back Trump legal fight to overturn election

 President Trump has met with Republican state attorneys general who are backing a lawsuit in the Supreme Court to invalidate presidential election votes in..
17 GOP attorneys general join Texas election lawsuit

 Seventeen Republican attorneys general have thrown their support behind a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas seeking to delay certification of presidential..
Trump holding vaccine summit amid reports administration passed on chance to buy more vaccine doses

 President Trump is gearing up for a major coronavirus vaccine summit at the White House today. This comes as the New York Times reports the Trump administration..
Post Malone gifts custom crocs to his former high school [Video]

Post Malone gifts custom crocs to his former high school

Malone's latest collaborative crocs were given to every student at his former Texas high school.

Brandon Bernard death penalty: US carries out rare execution during presidential transition despite emotional Kim Kardashian's pleas

 The Trump administration on Thursday carried out its ninth federal execution of the year and the first during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years,..
Temporary hold on evictions expires December 31, putting up to 40 million Americans at risk

 A temporary hold on evictions meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 expires at the end of December, and 30 to 40 million Americans could be at risk of losing..
Time running out for Congress to pass coronavirus relief before aid expires

 With just nine days to go until the Senate adjourns until 2021, time is running out for more pandemic aid to be passed before key unemployment programs and..
Congress could pass coronavirus stimulus deal before Christmas

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are closing in on the framework for a coronavirus stimulus deal, after months of..
Supports of Both Parties Say They Want Stimulus Passed Before 2020 Ends [Video]

Supports of Both Parties Say They Want Stimulus Passed Before 2020 Ends

Overwhelmingly, Democrat and Republican voters call for Congress to get coronavirus stimulus passed before the year is over. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election [Video]

States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the..

KC biz owners protest COVID-19 restrictions, demand relief [Video]

KC biz owners protest COVID-19 restrictions, demand relief

Dozens of Kansas City business owners gathered outside city hall Thursday to protest the city's COVID-19 restrictions.

Sharad Pawar's party NCP dismisses talk of him becoming UPA chief

 The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday termed as baseless media speculation that its chief Sharad Pawar may head the United Progressive Alliance...
Congress is weak now, will support NCP supremo Sharad Pawar as UPA chairperson: Sanjay Raut

 Importantly, National Congress Party (NCP) had on Thursday rubbished media reports suggesting its party chief Sharad Pawar emerging as the frontrunner to...
