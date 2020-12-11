Global  
 

The Rams Beating The Patriots Gets OK TV Ratings

Daily Caller Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The Rams beating the Patriots 24-3 Thursday night put up some OK TV ratings. According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the game between the Rams and Patriots peaked with an average of 9.742 million viewers on Fox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)   View this post on Instagram   A post […]
