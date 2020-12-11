Global  
 

New York City to Ban Indoor Dining Again

Newsmax Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
New York City is set to ban people from dining in restaurants indoors starting on Monday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in response to rising coronavirus case numbers, The New York Times reports. Cuomo made the announcement in a virtual press briefing on Friday, noting...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Indoor Dining Suspended Monday In NYC

Indoor Dining Suspended Monday In NYC 00:35

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo says indoor dining will be suspended in New York City starting next week.

