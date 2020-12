You Might Like

Related news from verified sources GOP senator blocks Smithsonian Latino, women's history museums Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) on Thursday blocked legislation

Upworthy 19 hours ago



'Hyphenated identity groups': Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee blocks legislation for Latino and women history Smithsonians The GOP senator referred to the proposed museums as "an array of segregated separate, but equal museums for hyphenated identity groups."

USATODAY.com 17 hours ago