Texas Is Asking Supreme Court To Throw Out Election Results From 4 Key Swing States

NPR Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul about a lawsuit brought by 17 Republican attorneys general asking the Supreme Court to to throw out the election results in four battleground states.
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Maryland Rep. Andy Harris One Of 106 GOP Lawmakers Supporting Texas' Election Lawsuit

Maryland Rep. Andy Harris One Of 106 GOP Lawmakers Supporting Texas' Election Lawsuit 00:19

 Maryland's lone Republican congressman is one of 106 GOP lawmakers supporting a lawsuit brought by Texas against four key swing states that aims to delay those states from casting their electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

