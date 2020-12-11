Global  
 

COVID-19 Vaccine's Side Effects Could Complicate Efforts To Vaccinate Health Workers

NPR Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine may have side effects that can sometimes knock people out of work for a day or so. Hospitals are planning vaccine campaigns for their workers to avoid staff shortages.
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Hamilton County health officials say COVID-19 vaccine side effects no cause for alarm

Hamilton County health officials say COVID-19 vaccine side effects no cause for alarm 02:11

 Doctors at UC Health have partnered with Moderna to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, and they say, yes, some local test subjects have exhibited side effects.

