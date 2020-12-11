Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fauci Reassures People of Color on Coronavirus Vaccine

Newsmax Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious disease, this week attempted to address concerns that people of color, particularly those in the Black community, have about the safety of a coronavirus vaccine. Fauci, during an event for the National Urban League on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: UK patients become world’s first to get Pfizer vaccine

UK patients become world’s first to get Pfizer vaccine 01:39

 UK patients Margaret Keenan and William Shakespeare became two of the first people in the world to receive the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, making Britain the first western country to roll out mass vaccinations to the public. Francis Maguire reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Fauci: Daughter's Boyfriend's Brother Died From COVID-19, Age 32 [Video]

Dr. Fauci: Daughter's Boyfriend's Brother Died From COVID-19, Age 32

Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci said his daughter's boyfriend's brother died from COVID-19 at age 32. "So there you have a 32-year-old young man, otherwise healthy actually, quite..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published
Doctor Who Treats High Risk Coronavirus Patients Believes COVID-19 Vaccine Is Better Option Than Coronavirus Effects [Video]

Doctor Who Treats High Risk Coronavirus Patients Believes COVID-19 Vaccine Is Better Option Than Coronavirus Effects

A Colorado doctor is hoping to help women of color feel more comfortable with the coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:07Published
Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Safe For Most Americans [Video]

Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Safe For Most Americans

A recent FDA review found there was "insufficient data" regarding a factor of Pfizer's vaccine. There isn't enough info to conclude whether Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is safe for kids under..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Obama: I will take Covid vaccine if Fauci says it's safe

 The former president, trying to allay fears among people of color, said he had full faith in the nation’s top infectious disease expert.
Upworthy