Congress averts shutdown, buys time for more COVID-19 talks
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Congress shipped a temporary government-wide funding bill to President Donald Trump on Friday, averting a government shutdown at midnight and buying time for on-again, off-again talks on COVID-19 relief.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that stimulus negotiations could stretch on after Christmas if necessary. "If we need more time, then we take more time." Pelosi said there has to be a bill and Congress "cannot go home without it." Republicans and Democrats are struggling to reach a pandemic...
America's top U.S. economic officials urged Congress on Tuesday to provide more help for small businesses amid fears that a vaccine may not arrive in time to prevent a surging coronavirus pandemic from..
