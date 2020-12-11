Global  
 

Congress averts shutdown, buys time for more COVID-19 talks

Denver Post Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Congress shipped a temporary government-wide funding bill to President Donald Trump on Friday, averting a government shutdown at midnight and buying time for on-again, off-again talks on COVID-19 relief.
