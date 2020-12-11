Disney Stock Closes Big Day With 14% Gain Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Disney rally continues.



Stock of the Walt Disney Company closed Friday at a record $175.72, growing $21.03 per share or +13.59%. The surge started on Thursday evening, as soon as Disney unveiled some impressive streaming-subscriber numbers. The company later laid out very optimistic guidance for its future, and as a result, the momentum on Wall Street did not slow down all the way through Friday.



At its Friday peak, Disney stock knocked on the door of $180 per share.



Disney’s market cap is now north of $318 billion, leaving Netflix’s $222 billion looking like chump change. (OK, maybe not.) Market capitalization is the total dollar value of a company’s outstanding shares of stock in the market.



*Also Read:* Disney Stock Soars to All-Time High and Record $300 Billion Market Cap After Epic Investor Day



Yes, Wall Street was pretty impressed by the company’s streaming-subscriber updates — and all of those other many, many announcements — and no one seems all that concerned about increasing prices.



While the valuation is soaring, so is the spending. Disney+ spent about $2 billion on content in 2020, according to CFO Christine M. McCarthy. The company now forecasts that content spend to grow to between “$8 and $9 billion” in 2024, she said — especially with the inclusion of the streaming service’s sixth brand, Star, which will have a giant international presence.



The previous guidance for that year’s content-spend was about half of the new high end.



*Also Read:* Disney's $16 Billion-Plus Bet: An Avalanche of New Content for Streaming - and Movie Theaters Too



Disney+, which launched in November 2019, expects to hit peak losses next year and be profitable in fiscal 2024, the company’s chief financial officer said.



As of Dec. 2, Disney+ had 86.8 million subscribers. The company expects that number to skyrocket to a global paid total of 230-260 million by the end of fiscal 2024.



That made everyone seem to forget about that whole our-parks-are-mostly-closed-due-to-coronavirus thing, just as the Bobs — CEO Chapek and Chairman Iger (pictured above) — planned.



*Also Read:* Here's Everything Disney Just Announced During Massive Investor Day Presentation



See a snapshot of Disney’s trading day below. We went with a five-day look to best emphasize the giant jump.



Yahoo Finance



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Disney+ to Increase Monthly Price by $1 in US



'Loki' TV Series to Premiere Next May on Disney+ – Here's Your First Look (Video)



Pixar Sets 'Cars' and 'Up' Spinoff Series at Disney+ 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wochit Business - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published Disney Stock Hits An All Time High 00:35 On Thursday, Disney previewed dozens of new series and movies for its Disney+ streaming service. According to CNN, investors are loving it. On Friday, shares of Disney jumped 11% to a new all-time high. The stock is now up nearly 20% this year. It's an astonishing achievement since the pandemic... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources S&P 500 Movers: ROL, DIS



In early trading on Friday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.4%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 17.0% gain. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:26 Published 3 days ago Dow Movers: GS, DIS



In early trading on Friday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 9.3%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 16.9%.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02 Published 3 days ago Disney+ Has Over 73 Million Subscribers



Disney+ has 73.7 million subscribers as of October 3rd, according to Business Insider. The streaming service has already surpassed Disney's original goal. Disney was hoping to gain 60 million to 90.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on November 13, 2020

