‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina': Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick to Return as Sabrina’s Aunts – With a Twist (Video)

Friday, 11 December 2020

Sabrina’s Aunt Hilda and Aunt Zelda will be looking a lot different (but probably very familiar) to Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” fans when Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick — who played Melissa Joan Hart’s aunties on the ’90s sitcom “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” — take on the roles for an episode of the show’s upcoming fourth and final season.



In a preview clip from Season 4 of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which you can view above, you’ll see Broderick and Rhea reprise their iconic parts with a twist, as they are apparently the “aunts” of Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) in an alternate universe where her life is a TV show, complete with laugh track.



Sabrina is very confused about who these women are, as her Aunt Zelda and Aunt Hilda are played by Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis, respectively, but Father Blackwood (played by Richard Coyle), who is directing this whole ordeal, is not about to explain it to her.



Here’s the official description for the eight-episode fourth and final season of “Sabrina,” which launches Dec. 31 on Netflix:



“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” re-imagines the origin and adventures of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?



Along with Shipka, Otto and Davis, “Sabrina” stars Ross Lynch, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen and Richard Coyle.



Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, created the Netflix series and executive produces alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger.



“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.



