Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn election results in 4 states

CBS News Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court justices on Friday refused to hear a lawsuit that tried to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin. Ben Tracy has details.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit Against Election Results In 4 Battleground States

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit Against Election Results In 4 Battleground States 00:43

 The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit brought forth by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

SCOTUS rejects Texas bid to overturn election results in 4 states

 Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton alleged the states unlawfully changed their voting laws, leading to election irregularities.
FBI agents seek records in probe of Texas attorney general Ken Paxton

 As part of ongoing investigation, federal agents issued at least one subpoena on Texas Attorney General's office.
US election: 'The big one' - Supreme Court rejects Trump allies' last-ditch lawsuit

 The US Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal..
Supreme Court denies effort to block election results in 4 key states that sealed Trump's fate

 The justices' action clears the way for electors to convene Monday and confirm that President-elect Joe Biden will be nation's 46th president.
Supreme Court Rejects Texas Suit Challenging Biden's Victory

 The suit, filed directly in the Supreme Court, sought to bar Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from casting their electoral votes for Joseph R. Biden..
Brian Kemp Cast His Lot With Trump, and Has Now Paid the Price

 Mr. Kemp rose to Georgia’s governorship with the help of President Trump, but his refusal to try to overturn the state’s election results has drawn Mr...
Four states ask Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit seeking to overturn their election results

 The attorneys general of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia rebuked GOP efforts to reverse Joe Biden's victory.
CBS News

AP Top Stories December 11 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday December 11th: Trump loses Wisconsin lawsuit; Senate sends Trump defense bill he vowed to veto; Biden adds cabinet picks with ties..
Trump lawsuit in Wisconsin is thrown out in a fifth adverse ruling for the president in a little over a week

 A state judge concluded Wisconsin's election was conducted properly Friday, dealing President Donald Trump and his allies their fifth legal defeat in a little..
Trump loses Wis. lawsuit in latest legal defeat

 President Donald Trump has lost a Wisconsin lawsuit seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots and overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the..
Over 100 Republicans back legal effort to challenge election results

 Over 100 Republican lawmakers and 17 GOP state attorneys general are backing a lawsuit at the Supreme Court that seeks to overturn the election results in..
States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election [Video]

States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the November election in those states, saying the case has no factual or legal grounds and offers "bogus" claims. This report produced by Chris Dignam with analysis from Jan Wolfe.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:04Published

Ben Tracy

Trump continues to push false election fraud claims despite legal defeats

 President Trump focused Friday on more baseless claims of a rigged election, even as he continues to face legal defeats. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News

Barr under fire after contradicting Trump's 2020 election fraud claims

 There are signs that President Trump's support among political allies may be slipping, as he hints that Attorney General William Barr could be next in his..
CBS News

President Trump continues to claim election was stolen from him

 President Trump is continuing to claim, without evidence, that there was voter fraud in the 2020 election. CBS White House correspondent Ben Tracy discusses the..
CBS News

Trump reportedly considering pardons for family members

 The White House is dodging questions about reports that President Trump is considering preemptive pardons for three of his adult children and his son-in-law. Ben..
CBS News

CBS4's Jim DeFede On U.S. Supreme Court's Decision On Texas Lawsuit [Video]

CBS4's Jim DeFede On U.S. Supreme Court's Decision On Texas Lawsuit

CBS4's Jim DeFede talks about Friday's Supreme Court decision on shutting down President Trump's attempt to overturn November's election results.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:22Published
Attorney General Shapiro Calls Texas Election Lawsuit A Threat To Democracy [Video]

Attorney General Shapiro Calls Texas Election Lawsuit A Threat To Democracy

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has responded to Texas' attorney general, who wants to throw out the election results in the Commonwealth and three other swing states.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:32Published
Jimmy Kimmel Flags Ted Cruz Hypocrisy [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel Flags Ted Cruz Hypocrisy

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel torched Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for offering to argue before the Supreme Court in defense of President Donald Trump, a man he once called a “pathological liar.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:05Published