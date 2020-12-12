Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn election results in 4 states
In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court justices on Friday refused to hear a lawsuit that tried to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin. Ben Tracy has details.
