Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn election results in 4 states
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court justices on Friday refused to hear a lawsuit that tried to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin. Ben Tracy has details.
In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court justices on Friday refused to hear a lawsuit that tried to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin. Ben Tracy has details.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources