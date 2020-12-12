Global  
 

Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn election results in 4 states

CBS News Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court justices on Friday refused to hear a lawsuit that tried to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin. Ben Tracy has details.
 The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit brought forth by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

