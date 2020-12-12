Global  
 

Rallying Behind Trump, Most House Republicans Joined Failed Lawsuit

NYTimes.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
More than 60 percent of the chamber’s Republicans — including party leaders — signed onto a brief, underscoring the party’s willingness to back the president no matter how extreme the test.
 Bofta Yimam reports more than half of House Republicans are backing a lawsuit brought by Texas' Attorney General.

US election: 'The big one' - Supreme Court rejects Trump allies' last-ditch lawsuit

 The US Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal..
New Zealand Herald

Supreme Court denies effort to block election results in 4 key states that sealed Trump's fate

 The justices' action clears the way for electors to convene Monday and confirm that President-elect Joe Biden will be nation's 46th president.
USATODAY.com

US Supreme Court rejects Trump-backed bid to overturn election

 The lawsuit sought to invalidate results in four states where President Trump lost the US election.
BBC News
Senate backs defense bill, defying Trump veto threat [Video]

Senate backs defense bill, defying Trump veto threat

[NFA] The U.S. Senate on Friday threw its weight behind the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, passing the bill with a margin large enough to overcome President Donald Trump's promised veto. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the..

CNN’s Jamie Gangel reports that Republicans privately acknowledge that the election is over and President Donald Trump lost, but few will say so publicly because they are afraid of Trump’s base.

President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House..

